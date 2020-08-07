Advertisement
Three people in critical condition following crash in Kanata
Two vehicles collided on Terry Fox Drive near Old Second Line Road Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, sending three people to hospital in critical condition. (Photo: Ottawa Fire Services)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say three people are in critical condition after a crash in Kanata late Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Terry Fox Drive, just west of Old Second Line Road at around 11:40 a.m. Friday on reports of a two-car collision.
Three people were trapped in the two cars, which appeared to have collided head-on.
Firefighters were able to extricated the trapped passengers by 12:00 p.m.
In a press release, paramedics said three people—a 66-year-old man and two women in their 60s—were taken to the trauma centre in critical condition with multiple injuries.