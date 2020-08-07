OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say three people are in critical condition after a crash in Kanata late Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Terry Fox Drive, just west of Old Second Line Road at around 11:40 a.m. Friday on reports of a two-car collision.

Three people were trapped in the two cars, which appeared to have collided head-on.

Firefighters were able to extricated the trapped passengers by 12:00 p.m.

In a press release, paramedics said three people—a 66-year-old man and two women in their 60s—were taken to the trauma centre in critical condition with multiple injuries.