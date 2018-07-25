

CTV Ottawa





One of the oldest buildings in Hintonburg partially collapsed Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to 1119 Wellington St. W just after 6:30 p.m. after reports of a collapsed wall.

No one was hurt. It's not clear what caused the collapse. Seven people from near-by properties have been displaced.

The Magee House was built in 1874 and given heritage designation in 1996.

Fire crews and city staff are working to determine the structural integrity of the building. If deemed unstable, it may need to be torn down.

Wellington St. W. is closed between Sherbrooke Ave. and Carruthers Ave. It's expected to be closed until Thursday morning.