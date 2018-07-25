Wall of historic building in Hintonburg collapses
A wall of the historic Magee House on Wellington St. W. collapsed Tuesday night. Crews are working to determine the structural integrity of the building and if it will need to be torn down. (CTV Ottawa/Bryan McNab, July 24, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 12:11AM EDT
One of the oldest buildings in Hintonburg partially collapsed Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to 1119 Wellington St. W just after 6:30 p.m. after reports of a collapsed wall.
No one was hurt. It's not clear what caused the collapse. Seven people from near-by properties have been displaced.
The Magee House was built in 1874 and given heritage designation in 1996.
Fire crews and city staff are working to determine the structural integrity of the building. If deemed unstable, it may need to be torn down.
Wellington St. W. is closed between Sherbrooke Ave. and Carruthers Ave. It's expected to be closed until Thursday morning.