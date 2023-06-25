VIA Rail train stops outside Kingston due to flames in the exhaust stack

A VIA Rail travel travelling from Ottawa to Toronto was delayed for more than two hours Sunday evening after a mechanical issue with the engine near Kingston.

VIA Rail says train #645 was forced to stop in Mallorytown at 4:15 p.m., "due to mechanical issues caused by flames in the exhaust stack."

"The flames went out as soon as the engine was stopped."

There were 163 passengers on board the train travelling from Ottawa to Toronto. There were no reports of injuries.

VIA Rail says train #55 will tow train #645 to Toronto. Emails to CTV News Ottawa indicated trains #55 and #645 were still sitting outside Mallorytown at 7:45 p.m.