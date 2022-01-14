VIA Rail is reducing service on the Ottawa-Toronto and Ottawa-Montreal corridors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three trains a day will depart Ottawa for Toronto, and three trains will depart Ottawa to Montreal.

"Given the impact on travel demand of tighter COVID-19 restrictions due to the rapid spreading of the Omicron Variant, VIA Rail Canada will temporarily reduce frequencies in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor starting Wednesday, Jan. 19," VIA Rail said.

VIA Rail says the business class will be temporarily suspended, and business lounges are closed until further notice.

Starting Wednesday, VIA Rail says the following trains will be running between Ottawa and Toronto and Ottawa and Montreal.

OTTAWA-KINGSTON-TORONTO

Departing Ottawa – Trains 51 (643 on weekends), 53 and 59

Departing Toronto – Trains 52, 42 and 54

OTTAWA-MONTREAL

Departing Ottawa – Train 38

Departing Montreal – Train 51 (633 on weekends)

OTTAWA-MONTREAL-QUEBEC CITY

Departing Ottawa – 24 and 28

Departing Quebec City (through Montreal) – 35 and 37

There are normally five trains a day departing Ottawa for Montreal on weekdays, and six trains a day travelling from Ottawa to Toronto.