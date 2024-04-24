OTTAWA
    • Vehicle theft suspects sought by OPP in eastern Ontario

    The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved with a theft of a vehicle in eastern Ontario.

    Police say they received a call Tuesday shortly after 4 a.m. reporting that a car has been stolen from the lot of Bence Motors in Kaladar, 163 km southwest of Ottawa. 

    According to surveillance footage, police say, a white SUV -- possibly a white Ford Edge SUV -- was seen pulling into the lot and dropping off someone. The person who was dropped off then entered a dark maroon 2019 Ford F-450 with the Ontario plate BR39595.

    “The stolen vehicle had both plates attached, and has a rear pintle hitch and front hitch receiver,” the OPP said in a news release on Wednesday.

    At the time, the suspect was seen wearing a white hoodie. Police did not provide a description of the driver of the white SUV.

    Anyone with information about the white SUV and the suspects is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

     

