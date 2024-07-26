OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver stopped going 176 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    Four Ottawa drivers are facing stunt driving charges following a busy night for police on Hwy. 417, including one motorist stopped going 76 km/h over the speed limit.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers "were busy on Thursday night!"

    A post on social media shows officers stopped drivers going 176 km/h, 155 km/h and 154 km/h. Police did not say how fast the fourth driver was going when they were stopped for stunt driving.

    A stunt driving charge includes a roadside 30 day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days. 

    "They now face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerits, and a one year driving suspension upon conviction," the OPP said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga, Ont. continues

    Police say the search for a vulnerable child who went missing in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday evening continues. Three-year-old Zaid, who is described as possibly non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Mississauga’s Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News