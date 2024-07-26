Driver stopped going 176 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

Four Ottawa drivers are facing stunt driving charges following a busy night for police on Hwy. 417, including one motorist stopped going 76 km/h over the speed limit.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers "were busy on Thursday night!"

A post on social media shows officers stopped drivers going 176 km/h, 155 km/h and 154 km/h. Police did not say how fast the fourth driver was going when they were stopped for stunt driving.

A stunt driving charge includes a roadside 30 day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

"They now face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerits, and a one year driving suspension upon conviction," the OPP said.