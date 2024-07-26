OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • A sunny, hot and humid final weekend of July in the forecast for Ottawa

    Petrie Island beach along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's east end. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa) Petrie Island beach along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's east end. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa)
    It will be a sunny, hot and humid final weekend of July in Ottawa, with no rain in the forecast for the next four days.

    The break from the rain comes after Ottawa received 150 mm of rain in the first 24 days of the month, including 32.8 mm of rain on Wednesday.

    Environment Canada calls for a mainly sunny Friday. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32.

    A few clouds tonight. Low 14 C.

    Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high 29 C. The humidex will make it feel like 34.

    Sunshine continues on Sunday. High 30 C.

    The outlook for Monday calls for sunny and a high of 30 C.

    Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

    Hot August

    Environment Canada is calling for a hot end of July and start of August in Ottawa.

    The monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the period of July 29 to Aug. 26.

