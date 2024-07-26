'Shawarma warning': Canada's shawarma capital using food to educate Ottawa residents on weather warnings

The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.

When Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa on Wednesday, the city shared social media posts titled "Shawarma Watch vs. Shawarma Warning."

"Here in #OttCity, we know our shawarma, but weather alerts can be confusing, so let’s talk about the difference between a 'watch' and a 'warning,'" the city said in the post, which includes images of ingredients for a shawarma and a ready-to-eat shawarma.

"Remember: a 'watch' means we have all the ingredients for a storm. A 'warning' means the storm is assembled and ready."

An article published on the City of Ottawa's website called "Summer storms: Be aware, be prepared," says it's important to stay up to date with weather reports and "always be prepared."

Ottawa has seen several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings and tornado alerts over the past few summers. Last summer, three tornadoes touched down in Ottawa in July and August.

The city says these are the differences between each weather advisory:

Special weather statement: Provides notice of what weather conditions could be coming and could be a cause for concern.

A watch is issued when weather conditions increase the potential for storm or severe weather. Warning: This is an urgent message that severe weather is either occurring or imminent.

The City of Ottawa is trying to educate Ottawa residents about the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning. (City of Ottawa Facebook page)

"When a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued, be prepared to seek shelter if you are outdoors and head to shore if you are on the water," the city says.

In April, Council voted to declare Ottawa the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada,' noting Ottawa is home to nearly 200 shawarma restaurants.