Youth receiving support from Children's Aid Society of Ottawa dies
The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) and striking workers with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) say a youth who was receiving support from the agency has died.
For nearly three weeks, critical child welfare services have been disrupted at CASO after employees walked off the job on July 8.
Workers on the picket line Thursday say they have been contacted by their wards over social media -- youth, unable to receive services at Children's Aid while the strike is ongoing. Child Protection Worker Eric Schonbacher says the picketers learned of the death of an individual Tuesday night.
"We did get news of a youth that had been receiving continued support from a couple of our workers tragically passed away," he said. "This is something that we've all been worried about happening."
CASO confirmed the death in a statement to CTV News.
"The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the young adult who recently passed away," the agency wrote in a statement to CTV News. "This individual was formerly in the care of the society but continuing to receive financial support and voluntary services. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time."
It remains unclear how the individual died or under what circumstances.
It has added tension to an already strained relationship between OPSEU's Local 454 and CASO – the former discovering from Ontario's sunshine list that executive staff have received raises while job cuts are on the horizon for lower level positions.
"Seeing our director get 8.7 per cent, another director getting over 16 per cent in one year, knowing that these cuts are coming - it's hard to wrap our mind around it," Schonbacher said.
Talks fell through on Tuesday after CASO was unable to guarantee there would be no layoffs.
"The employer has continued to refuse to grant any layoff protection, with plans to layoff at least 20 workers," said Michele Thorn, president of OPSEU Local 454.
Both sides have agreed to mediation, which is set to begin Monday.
