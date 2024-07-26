What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 26-28

The world's biggest bouncy castle, the Ottawa Redblacks, the Ottawa Titans, professional golf and the 30th anniversary of Ottawa Chamberfest are just some of the things happening in Ottawa this weekend.

Just a reminder, a section of Highway 417 is closed all weekend for construction.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Calgary Stampeders Friday night at TD Place.

Kick off is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host Tri-City for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday night's game is Holiday Night, with the team wearing Holiday-themed jerseys and post-game fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day at the ballpark, with kids 12 and under invited to run the bases after the game.

Commissionaires Ottawa Open

The PGA Tour Americas stops at Eagle Creek Golf Club this weekend for the Commissionaires Ottawa Open. Ottawa's Brad Fritsch and Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux are among the players competing in the event.

See Round Three on Saturday and the Final Round on Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit https://ottawaopen.golf/.

Ottawa Chamberfest

It is the opening weekend for Ottawa Chamberfest.

The chamber music festival presents the genre's top ensemble and solo musical performers until Aug. 8.

Friday: Brooklyn Rider and Soprano Ariadne Greif: Chalk and Soot, and Moskitto Bar

Saturday: Ottawa Bach Choir: Flights of Angels, and Tamar Ilana and Ventanas

Sunday: Canadian Brass: All you need is love, and The Fretless with Madeleine Roger

For the full lineup and tickets, visit www.chamberfest.com.

Side by Side Weekend

Side by Side Weekend is a communal festival with shows curated in collaboration with some of the best Indie bookers around.

The festival runs all weekend at Club Saw, with indoor and outdoor stages.

For more information, visit https://sidebysideweekend.com/.

Festibière de Gatineau

Festibière de Gatineau continues until Saturday at the Casino du Lac-Leamy.

Each session includes live music to enjoy while sampling beer and drinks.

For tickets, visit www.festibiere.ca.

National Arts Centre

Here's a look at some of the performances at the NAC this weekend:

Friday and Saturday: Pub Royal – The Cowboys Fringants Musical Comedy

Saturday: Music on the Canal with Miguel De Armas.

For more information, visit the NAC website.

Ottawa Little Theatre

See Hilda's Yard at the Ottawa Little Theatre until Aug. 3.

The comedy by Norm Foster is set in 1956.

For tickets, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com.

The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle!

It's the final weekend to bounce on the world's biggest bouncy castle in Ottawa.

Visit Big Bounce Canada's bouncy castle at Saunders Farm until Sunday.

There will be seven massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World's Largest Bounce House, the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast, the incredible 900-plus foot-long obstacle course 'The Giant' and the customized sports area called 'Sport Slam.'

For tickets, visit www.thebigbouncecanada.ca.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Rockin' the Square

See the Crash Test Dummies with special guest Piner Friday night at Kingston's Springer Market Square.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Rockin' the Square is Kingston's annual large-scale, free outdoor music concert.

St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival

The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival continues all weekend at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott.

See Stoops on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, and the Tempest on Saturday night.

Cornwall Rib Fest

The smell of ribs will fill Lamoureux Park in Cornwall this weekend for Cornwall Ribfest.

Enjoy a weekend of live music, carnival rides, children's activities and ribs.

Comedy Night in Cornwall

Enjoy a night of comedy Saturday night at the Port Theatre in Cornwall.

The lineup includes Evan Carter, Ava Val, Kamar Babar, Ryan Zeitz and Simone Holder.