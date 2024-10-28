OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Vehicle fire slows down morning commute on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa’s west end

    Ottawa firefighters responded to a car fire on Hwy. 417 at Moodie Drive early Monday morning. (Ministry of Transportation cameras/website) Ottawa firefighters responded to a car fire on Hwy. 417 at Moodie Drive early Monday morning. (Ministry of Transportation cameras/website)
    Share

    A vehicle fire slowed down traffic on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s west end Monday morning.

    Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive at 6:40 a.m.

    The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene.

    The left shoulder and two left lanes of the highway were closed, but reopened around 7:30 a.m.

    There is no word on any injuries.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News