Vehicle fire slows down morning commute on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa’s west end

A vehicle fire slowed down traffic on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s west end Monday morning.

Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive at 6:40 a.m.

The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene.

The left shoulder and two left lanes of the highway were closed, but reopened around 7:30 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries.