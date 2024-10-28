Trillium Line closes out second phase of 21-day trial running period, OC Transpo says

OC Transpo is pausing running on the new north-south light rail transit line over the next three days for “minor construction activities,” after the Trillium Line pulled into the station to complete the 21-day trial running period.

In a memo to council Monday morning, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said work was completed over the weekend “that closed out the second phase of trial running,” and more information on the next steps before launch will be released later today.

OC Transpo and TransitNext launched the 21-day trial running period on Oct. 7, which included a 14-day simulation of daily passenger service, followed by a seven-day period to run through a series of simulated problem scenarios to see how staff respond to issues on Line 2 and Line 4.

OC Transpo says the 14-day rolling average on-time performance was 99.5 per cent, ahead of the 98.5 per cent target.

Once the 21-day trial running period wraps up, OC Transpo says there will be a three-week period to prepare for launch, including final readiness work and regulatory approvals.

Amilcar has said the Trillium Line is expected to open in mid-November.

Scenarios during testing

Over the past seven days, OC Transpo and TransitNext worked through 15 different testing scenarios to simulate potential issues once the Trillium Line launches.

The scenarios included:

Report was received regarding a broken rail. Service continued along one track between Carleton and South Keys stations, while staff completed the necessary inspections and required work.

A report indicated that a train was soiled and needed to be taken out of service.

A train became immobilized at the southbound platform of South Keys Station requiring service on one track only.

A train became immobilized near Walkley station. Service continued in two loops, one from Limebank to Greenboro stations and one loop from Walkley to Bayview stations

A train became immobilized at Mooney’s Bay Station. Service continued in two loops from Walkley to Limebank stations and from Carleton to Bayview stations.

Reports were received of a protest at Carleton Station impacting the southbound track. Service continued along one track from Mooney’s Bay to Corso Italia.

Construction activities

Amilcar says OC Transpo is suspending running on the Trillium Line until Wednesday, with a “temporary pause” on train movements.

“During this time, we will be suspending train movements so that TransitNext can safely conduct minor construction activities, including track maintenance, graffiti removal, and other works required as we work towards achieving Substantial Completion,” Amilcar said.

“This is planned work and an important step to advance us on the path to passenger service on Lines 2 and 4.”