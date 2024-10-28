Ottawa weather includes a chance of flurries today, with double-digit highs by Halloween

Ottawa will experience several seasons this week, with a chance of wet flurries to start the week and double-digit highs for Halloween.

The temperature dropped to -1.6 C at 6 a.m.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing late this morning. High 5 C.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low -1 C.

Mainly sunny to start on Tuesday. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with showers. High 9 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Friday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.