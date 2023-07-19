Upcoming traffic impacts to watch out for in Ottawa

Construction season in Ottawa is well underway, but there are some upcoming events that could significantly impact how to get around the city the rest of this month.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some traffic impacts to watch out for in Ottawa.

LRT SHUTDOWN

O-Train Line 1 service is offline until further notice after an axle bearing issue was identified during a train inspection on Monday.

There is no timeline for a return to service and R1 bus service is in effect. This will add buses to roads along the R1 route between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations. OC Transpo says it aims to have buses arriving every five minutes during the morning and afternoon peak travel times.

This may also affect service on other routes, if buses need to be pulled from other routes to serve the R1.

CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

Starting Wednesday, the Champlain Bridge over the Ottawa River will be shut down at night.

The National Capital Commission says the bridge will be closed in all directions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, and again from Sunday, July 23 to Tuesday, July 25.

The work is to repave the bridge. It will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

This is part of a multi-month project on the bridge that is expected to be completed in November.

The NCC says the Champlain Bridge carries approximately 22 per cent of all interprovincial motor vehicle traffic and 5 per cent of all pedestrians and cyclists crossing the Ottawa River.

CHAUDIÈRE CROSSING

The closure of the Chaudière Crossing over the Ottawa River to vehicles is being extended to September.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said that due to construction activities led by the Energy Services Acquisition Program, the Chaudière Crossing will remain closed to motorists from July 24 to Sept. 1.

During construction, the Union Bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. They will be able to bypass the construction area via the multi-purpose path behind the War Museum or near the Mill Street Brew Pub.

Local access to the Zibi community will be permitted during this period. Motorists will have access to the community via the detour on the Portage Bridge.

HIGHWAY 417

Hwy. 417 will close again in both directions at the end of the month for LRT construction.

The city of Ottawa says Highway 417 and select ramps will be closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m.

The following ramps will also be closed:

The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road

The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road

The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road

The closure is to allow crews to install a pedestrian bridge that will allow access to the future Queensview Station from Baxter Road.

Detours will be in place for eastbound and westbound drivers.

Westbound drivers will exit at Woodroffe Avenue, travel north on Woodroffe to Carling Avenue, and then west on Carling, re-entering the highway at either Pinecrest or Richmond Road.

Eastbound drivers will exit the highway at Greenbank Road, travel south on Greenbank to Baseline Road and then east to Woodroffe Avenue and north to return to the 417.