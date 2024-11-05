Reaction from voters in Ogdensburg, N.Y. at the polls on election day
Election Day is finally here in the United States of America, as millions all over the country decide who their new president will be.
The race between former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris has been divisive leading up to voting day.
But in Ogdensburg, N.Y. - a border town about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa - the voting centre was busy with Americans who were beaming with pride after casting their ballot - whether they voted red or blue.
"I feel like I actually made an impact," said 18-year-old Taylor Danshaw.
It's the first presidential election that she and her partner - Nicholas Davison - have voted in.
"It felt pretty cool to get the sticker and everything," Davison explained.
He told CTV News he voted for Trump, because of promises the former president has made.
"I voted for him today because I like the economic stance," he said. "He's just going to have a better overall change in today's world."
Others don't see it the same way, which is part of the reason they voted for Harris.
"We need a change. We need a woman," said voter Sandra Sanders.
"I can't stand the other one. I don't like what he does. I don't know what he stands for. He makes a lot of promises," she continued.
Other Democrats echoed their disdain for the former president.
"I do not like Donald Trump, and I don't trust him," said Joyce Carr.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Jason Miller's reasons to cast his ballot for Trump included his economic stance and immigration policies.
"Can't complain if you don't vote," Miller added.
But some feel that voting in the first place is the best way to have their voice heard.
"I'm concerned about our country and about our freedoms. I voted for right to life. I voted for our families and what I believe our country really stands for," explained resident Rita Lewis.
In New York State, polls were open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and they will close at 9 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
U.S. ELECTION
U.S. ELECTION Where you can watch the U.S. election results in Ottawa
-
U.S. ELECTION
U.S. ELECTION Reaction from voters in Ogdensburg, N.Y. at the polls on election day
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris
A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings
This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not.
Abortion is on the ballot in nine states and motivating voters across the U.S.
Voters in nine states are deciding whether their state constitutions should guarantee a right to abortion, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.
Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
-
N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
-
About 10 per cent of N.B. students not immunized against measles, as outbreak grows
Data shows that 10 per cent of students in New Brunswick are not immunized against measles as an outbreak in the province continues to grow.
Toronto
-
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
-
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
-
Lamborghini driver who crashed into parked cars while trying to pass streetcar sentenced to prison
A mortgage broker who totalled his Lamborghini and left a passenger with life-altering injuries after trying to pass a Toronto streetcar at nearly three times the speed limit has been handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.
Montreal
-
Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue merchants honour veterans with poppy wreaths
Merchants in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue are showing their support for veterans this Remembrance Day in a big way, adorning their storefronts with handmade poppy wreaths.
-
Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce anxious ahead of U.S. election
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
-
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
-
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
-
New homeowners find skeleton in attic 15 years after previous occupant disappeared
Homeowners in France have discovered a skeleton in the attic of an outbuilding while undertaking renovation work.
Windsor
-
Shooting in south Windsor leads to attempted murder charge
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
-
New business welcomed by vandalism on Erie Street
Tom Lucier isn’t new to vandalism, but wasn’t expecting to get hit before his new place on Erie Street East opens.
-
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
London
-
All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.
-
Serious injuries reported in late-night crash in Ingersoll
Oxford County police are investigating after a crash late Monday night involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle caused injuries in Zorra Township.
-
Police investigating alleged assault that involved teen and child in Goderich
The incident involving a young teen and child in the area of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street took place on Monday, October 28.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
-
Butter thefts rising, police think it's not just a local issue
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
Barrie
-
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
-
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating the death of one person following an incident involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train in Oro-Medonte.
-
13 shots fired at Cookstown home, investigation underway
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to another carjacking involving bear spray in city
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was bear sprayed and carjacked on Monday afternoon.
-
Majority of Manitobans prefer Kamala Harris as next president: poll
If Manitobans could head to the polls in Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election, the majority would be voting for the Democratic Party, according to new data.
-
Manitoba ethics commissioner says politician broke conflict law inadvertently
Manitoba's ethics commissioner says a politician broke the province's conflict law, but it was inadvertent and he should not be penalized.
Calgary
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
-
Friends of Medicare slams Alberta's delays to physician compensation deal
Friends of Medicare says while Tuesday's announcement of financial support for Alberta's rural health initiatives is welcome news, frustration is continuing to mount over the government's perceived lack of action on its promised physician compensation model.
-
Calgary golf courses open this weekend amid warm November weather
You may have put your clubs in storage for the winter, but you have a chance to pull them out and hit the links this weekend, if the weather co-operates.
Edmonton
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
-
Assault in Hay Lakes deemed 'road rage' by police
Mounties are searching for a driver who they say, in a fit of road rage, assaulted several people in the village Hay Lakes.
-
Alberta spending $42M on recruiting health-care workers, expanding services in rural areas
The Alberta government is funding four new community health centres over the next two years to help support rural areas in the province.
Regina
-
Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
-
Bresciani campaign receives endorsement from former Regina mayor
Lori Bresciani's mayoral campaign has received endorsement from a former Regina mayor.
-
How many people voted in advance polls for Regina's municipal election?
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
Saskatoon
-
TeleMiracle cast list announced as annual staple enters 49th year
TeleMiracle has announced their cast list, including new and returning hosts and performers, as the fundraiser prepares to put on its 49th show.
-
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
-
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon's civic election
With election day approaching on Nov. 13, the time has come for Saskatoon residents to choose their mayor, city councillors, and public and separate school board trustees.
Vancouver
-
Video shows transport truck toppling over on B.C. highway during windstorm
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
-
B.C. man charged with the murder of his estranged wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say.
-
B.C. RCMP say drunk driver crashed SUV then switched seats with passenger – who crashed again
Two drunk women crashed the same SUV into the same parked car in the same motel parking lot in Prince George, B.C., last week, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
Video shows transport truck toppling over on B.C. highway during windstorm
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Eby wants all-party probe into B.C. vote count errors as election boss blames weather
Premier David Eby is proposing an all-party committee investigate mistakes made during the British Columbia election vote tally, including an uncounted ballot box and unreported votes in three-quarters of the province's 93 ridings.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.