Reaction from voters in Ogdensburg, N.Y. at the polls on election day

Election Day is finally here in the United States of America, as millions all over the country decide who their new president will be.

The race between former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris has been divisive leading up to voting day.

But in Ogdensburg, N.Y. - a border town about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa - the voting centre was busy with Americans who were beaming with pride after casting their ballot - whether they voted red or blue.

"I feel like I actually made an impact," said 18-year-old Taylor Danshaw.

It's the first presidential election that she and her partner - Nicholas Davison - have voted in.

"It felt pretty cool to get the sticker and everything," Davison explained.

He told CTV News he voted for Trump, because of promises the former president has made.

"I voted for him today because I like the economic stance," he said. "He's just going to have a better overall change in today's world."

Others don't see it the same way, which is part of the reason they voted for Harris.

"We need a change. We need a woman," said voter Sandra Sanders.

"I can't stand the other one. I don't like what he does. I don't know what he stands for. He makes a lot of promises," she continued.

Other Democrats echoed their disdain for the former president.

"I do not like Donald Trump, and I don't trust him," said Joyce Carr.

Jason Miller's reasons to cast his ballot for Trump included his economic stance and immigration policies.

"Can't complain if you don't vote," Miller added.

But some feel that voting in the first place is the best way to have their voice heard.

"I'm concerned about our country and about our freedoms. I voted for right to life. I voted for our families and what I believe our country really stands for," explained resident Rita Lewis.

In New York State, polls were open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and they will close at 9 p.m.