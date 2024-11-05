Doug Ford announces money for cops, asylum seekers in Ottawa; no new transit funds

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced millions of dollars in funding for Ottawa during a visit to the capital on Tuesday, but it was not the transit funding the mayor has been seeking from senior levels of government.

Instead, the cash will go toward police and other public safety initiatives and to aid asylum seekers and homeless residents. While the government said it was new funding, it is part of the previously announced "New Deal for Ottawa" between the provincial and municipal government.

Ford was in Ottawa Tuesday to deliver remarks to the Economic Club of Canada, which included a "fireside chat" with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Ottawa's transit system is facing significant financial pressures, including a $25 million deficit in 2024 and a projected $120 million deficit in 2025. Sutcliffe has asked upper levels of government for help covering the deficits, but Tuesday's provincial announcement was focused specifically on "public safety" and did not mention OC Transpo operations.

According to a news release, the $48 million announced Tuesday will be delivered over three years and is meant for seven initiatives, including increasing the number of uniformed special constables on OC Transpo and other initiatives to bolster public safety in the downtown core, such as outreach and alternative mental health supports. The funding would also support the Ottawa Police Service hub in the Rideau Centre.

"The new funding I announced today, and our ongoing collaboration with Ottawa are a clear demonstration of our government's commitment to Ottawa's success," Ford said. "We also need the federal government to step up as an active partner contributing to the success of our nation's capital."

The City of Ottawa says the following initiatives will benefit from the $48 million announced by the premier.

Transit Security: Enhancing safety measures across public transit systems to protect commuters and reduce transit-related crimes.

Enhancing safety measures across public transit systems to protect commuters and reduce transit-related crimes. Downtown Safety Outreach Partnership: Collaborating with local businesses and community organizations to create a safer downtown environment.

Collaborating with local businesses and community organizations to create a safer downtown environment. Alternative Mental Health Supports: Providing specialized and non-police mental health crisis intervention services to support vulnerable populations.

Providing specialized and non-police mental health crisis intervention services to support vulnerable populations. An Alternative Staffing Strategy Encompassing Special Constables: Implementing a new staffing model to include special constables for more flexible and efficient resource allocation.

Implementing a new staffing model to include special constables for more flexible and efficient resource allocation. A Mounted Patrol Unit: Introducing Mounted Patrols to improve police visibility and community engagement in high-density areas.

Introducing Mounted Patrols to improve police visibility and community engagement in high-density areas. Market Safe: A dedicated initiative to address the specific safety concerns of the ByWard Market, focusing on reducing crime and improving public confidence.

A dedicated initiative to address the specific safety concerns of the ByWard Market, focusing on reducing crime and improving public confidence. CORE (Community-Oriented Response and Engagement): A comprehensive approach to community policing that emphasizes proactive engagement and problem-solving strategies.

Without additional funding for operations, Sutcliffe has said options to cover OC Transpo's deficit include significant increases to the transit levy and/or transit fares as well as possible service cuts. The city's draft budget is to be tabled Nov. 13.

"I believe that the provincial and federal governments will do the right thing. But I don't count on anything until it's a done deal," Sutcliffe said. "We'll find solutions for 2025 no matter what. But we're going to continue to work on this fairness campaign for many, many months to come, maybe even years to come, because we need sustainable funding for transit going forward."

The province has also pledged $40 million over the next year to support emergency shelter operations, as the city faces an influx of asylum seekers. The city is exploring the possibility of building so-called "sprung structures" to house asylum seekers, but residents have opposed building them in their neighbourhoods.

"We're going to keep supporting people. No matter if it's refugees or asylum seekers, they're coming here for a better life," Ford said, saying he speaks regularly with refugees and asylum seekers in his riding. "The problem is they're waiting for a working permit – they want to work; all these people want to work – but they're waiting 18 months to 2 years to get a working permit. These people want to work. Give them a working permit."

The city says the $40 million is part of a three-year, $120-million deal that began in 2023.

"The funding received in 2023 was a reimbursement for operating funds already spent by the City. The 2024 funding will be used in the same manner," City Manager Wendy Stephanson said in a memo.

The initiatives include:

Provision of emergency shelter beds (including hotels/motels)

Necessary basic needs for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness

Services offered within emergency shelters/by shelter employees

Other emergency shelter and homelessness supports

Administrative supports

"The City is pleased with the progress made to date on the Ontario-Ottawa Agreement as we work together to fuel the city’s revitalization and economic recovery," Stephanson wrote/

The "New Deal for Ottawa" that was announced earlier this year includes $543 million in provincial money for Ottawa for numerous items, including a three-phased assessment of potential provincial ownership of Highway 174, a new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road and to repair and upgrade major connecting routes and rural roads.

Several residents and community organizations were seen demonstrating outside the Chateau Laurier hotel Tuesday, protesting a proposal from the Ford government requiring municipalities receive provincial approval before building new bike lanes.

"I'm here to suggest that Doug Ford has no business interfering with cities bike lanes. That would be up to municipal politicians and if the people of those cities don't like it, they can vote those politicians out. But it's not Doug Ford's business to be destroying our bike lanes or bike infrastructure," said cyclist Hans Posthuma.

Susan Hickman, another cyclist, also criticized the premier.

"His obvious car-brain thinking that he's going to be able to move traffic quicker by eliminating bike lanes. The community really needs to stand up and speak out and come to defense of our safe cycling infrastructure. We really need it. Our transit is horrible and a bike is a great option," she said. "I think the community really, really needs to understand what Ford is looking at and what it means for safe cycling in Ottawa."

Ford and Sutcliffe did not discuss bike lanes during their "fireside chat."

Thirteen Ottawa city councillors have signed an open letter opposing the legislation.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin