OTTAWA -- United Way East Ontario is stepping up to support organizations that help our community’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several organizations and agencies in Ottawa have been forced to close their doors to the public, while others are seeing an increase in demand for their services and support because of novel coronavirus,

United Way Eastern Ontario has launched www.unitedwayeo.ca/covid19, a campaign to coordinate efforts and raise funds for those most vulnerable.

“The beginning of an effort to evaluate the awareness of that publically and provide an opportunity for those who want to contribute as volunteers or financial donations to help those who are managing this crisis,” said Michael Allen, President and CEO of United Way Eastern Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health asked the United Way to work with local social services agencies and local partners to determine the social needs emerging in the community in preparation for COVID-19.

The United Way has identified the following needs, while anticipating they will continue to grow.

Help for seniors

Basic Needs

Capacity for community services

Mental health support

Support for volunteers

The awareness campaign will include social media, emails and reaching out to the organizations as they deal with a crisis few have ever seen.

“The challenges tended to be localized, where this of course is global. Many people will have some empathy because they are going through the same challenges themselves. How to self-isolate, how to take care of your family,” said Allen.