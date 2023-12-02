OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • United Way East Ontario helps those impacted by violence in Middle East

    United Way East Ontario donates $100,000 to Jewish, Palestinian and Muslim organizations to support mental health on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News) United Way East Ontario donates $100,000 to Jewish, Palestinian and Muslim organizations to support mental health on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News)

    The United Way East Ontario is giving a big boost to Jewish, Palestinian and Muslim organizations impacted by the violence in Gaza and Israel.

    "What we are hearing is the conflict in the Middle East is causing all sorts of trauma, distress, anger and that’s having an impact on those communities in particular," CEO of United Way East Ontario, Michael Allen said.

    As tensions rise in the Middle East, the organization is giving $100,000 to organizations serving those communities to help people struggling with mental health and trauma.

    "People are feeling unsafe, people are feeling isolated and that’s taking its toll, so thank God we have those supports available in the community. They just don’t have enough resources and this investment is going to help them manage that," Allen said. 

    An additional $30,000 is going into hate prevention and community resilience programs.

    During last week's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting, Chief Eric Stubbs said there has been a significant increase in antisemitic hate crimes since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October. 

    "We’re committed to working across the board on hate and violence and that was the work of united for all to stand up together and provide a counter narrative to those things that are causing the violence," Allen said.

    The money adds to the nearly $1.1 million invested annually into community-based mental health programs and $220,000 invested annually into hate and violence prevention.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News