KINGSTON, ONT. -- The United Way in the city of Kingston is putting out a call for backpacks and school supplies to give to kids for the upcoming school year.

The "Backpack Program" is run by United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington. They collect donations of school supplies and fill the bags, and then distributes them to students in need.

Kim Hockey, the senior director of community impact with the United Way, says this year they need items for all ages and grades.

"Lunch pails, crayons, markers, binders and lined paper," says Hockey. "Everything that children need to have a great start to the school year."

Last year, the United Way provided more than 1,400 backpacks, and expects the need to grow this school year.

United Way President and CEO Bhavana Varma says these supplies are vital for kids.

"These supplies help so many children and families,” said Varma in a statement. "After a year of uncertainty and disruption, the hope is that this program can help them start the school year off right whether virtual or in-person."

While it can be a fun time of year for students, says Hockey, it can be an added stress and expense for families.

"To be able to make sure that all children are all able to go back to school with new supplies it really makes a difference," she explains. "We’ve heard from many families how great full they are, and how happy the children are to have something new, it makes them just so thrilled to have something new and it doesn’t take a lot."

The goal is to keep things "neutral" says Hockey, to ensure everyone has a chance to get what they need in the bags.

The United Way says they will be accepting donations of items to be dropped off directly to their office at 417 Bagot St. at the back entrance until Aug. 13.

You can also make a donation online.

Bell Media, which owns CTV News Ottawa, is a corporate sponsor of the backpack program.