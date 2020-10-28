Advertisement
Ultimate Take-out Friday II: Season of the Kitchen
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 10:59AM EDT
OTTAWA -- It was so nice, we're doing it twice.
CTV Ottawa wants to highlight the best local eateries and take-out joints in the region and we need your help.
On Oct. 30, CTV Ottawa's "Ultimate Take-out Friday" will return, highlighting as many restaurants and cafés as possible.
All we need from you is a 15 second video telling us the name of your restaurant and the #1 MUST EAT item on your menu.
Send the videos to ottawanews@bellmedia.ca by Oct. 29 to be featured in Friday's show.