OTTAWA -- The need to support local has never been greater.

CTV Ottawa wants to highlight the best local eateries and take-out joints in the region and we need your help.

On Oct. 23, CTV Ottawa's "Ultimate Take-out Friday" will highlight as many restaurants and cafés as possible.

All we need from you is a 15 second video telling us the name of your restaurant and the #1 MUST EAT item on your menu. That's it.

Send the videos to ottawanews@bellmedia.ca by Oct. 22 to be featured.

Oct. 18-24 is Small Business Week in Ottawa

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared Oct. 18 to 24 "Small Business Week" in Ottawa.

As we face new provincially-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, the mayor is encouraging residents to support local businesses now more than ever.

"These businesses are an integral part of Ottawa’s economy, they bring life and vibrancy to our neighbourhoods, they provide jobs to our families, friends and neighbours, and they enhance Ottawa’s reputation as a great place to live and a vibrant destination to visit," Watson said in a press release.