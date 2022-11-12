Ukrainian, Iranian communities coming together to protest war and oppression

Iranian- and Ukrainian-Canadians gathered outside the Russian embassy in Ottawa Saturday afternoon, to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the oppression of the Iranian people by the government of Iran.

More than 100 protesters took to the street and drivers honked horns in support as they went by.

Arina Esmaelopour joined the protest to sing with others for peace. The Iranian-Canadian says she hopes Canada and Canadians take a harder line on Iran.

“We want our voice to be heard. We can use our democracy here to be their voice because people are being killed,” Esmaelopour said. “Iran sends them (Russia) drones and things that help them to kill Ukrainian people and they (Russia) supports the regime of Iran.”

Ihor Michalchyshyn, of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says coming together for a common cause will help focus the public’s attention. He hopes events like this will push the government of Canada to do more to pressure other countries to take a harder line on Russia and Iran.

“We are starting to work together because unfortunately our communities are both seeing the terrible consequences of the genocidal war Russia is waging and Iran is waging war on its own citizens,” Michalchyshyn said. “We are united by the horrific events in our homelands.”

Ukrainian and Iranian protesters agree they have the same goal: freedom for their homelands one day.