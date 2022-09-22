Two women hurt in two unprovoked assaults in Ottawa's south end, police say

Ottawa police are warning the public about two unprovoked assaults against women walking in Ottawa's south end.

Two women were treated for minor injuries after the two separate assaults last weekend.

Police say on Sept. 13, two women were walking southbound on Cahill Drive, near McCarthy Road, when a man approached from behind. A 58-year-old woman was hit on the head.

The second assault happened on Sept. 18 at about 8 p.m. in the area of Uplands Drive and Bennett Street.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man came towards her from a grassy area and struck her.

Investigators believe the same person may be responsible for both assaults.

Police say the suspect is described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, 5'7" to 5'9", with long black curly hair past his shoulders. At the time of the alleged incidents, he was wearing a dark baseball hat, white shirt, dark shorts, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.