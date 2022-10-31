Two women charged with murdering 88-year-old Ottawa woman

Ottawa police have charged two women with murdering an 88-year-old woman in the city's east end on Monday.

Officers were called to the home on Bowmount Street in Gloucester around 12:25 a.m. Kieu Lam, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said late Monday afternoon that Chau Khanh Lam, 56, and Hue Ai Lam, 59, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Police did not confirm whether or how the women are related, but neighbours told CTV News that two sisters lived in the house with their mother.

Mid-morning, a stretcher with a body was removed from the home. Investigators wearing protective suits were seen moving in and out of the home for most of the day.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating.