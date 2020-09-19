OTTAWA -- Two people are being treated for serious injuries following a collision involving a deer near Perth.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a deer on Rideau Ferry Road, near Eco Bay Road, in Rideau Ferry just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the vehicle had entered the ditch.

The 25-year-old man from Quebec driving the car suffered minor injuries.

A 32-year-old man from the Perth area suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A 26-year-old man from Perth was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Lanark OPP continues to investigate the crash.