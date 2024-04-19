Two people accused of selling fake gold jewelry at Hwy. 401 service station in eastern Ontario

Two Scarborough, Ont. residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police received a complaint about the sale of fake gold jewelry at a service station on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario.

On Thursday, an individual told police they were defrauded of over $3,700 after buying jewelry in Quinte West.

Police say the victim was approached by two people at a service station on Hwy. 401, selling gold jewelry.

"After spending $3,735 on rings and chains, the victim advised they wished to purchase more, leaving the service station with the agreement the accused would follow them to a destination where the victim could retrieve more funds," police said in a statement Thursday night.

After a closer inspection of the jewelry, the victim contacted Ontario Provincial Police while they were still being followed by the suspects.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Glen Miller Road in Quinte West. Police seized $3,116 in cash, 9.8 oz. of fake gold jewelry and five counterfeit Apple Air Pods, according to police.

The two suspects are facing charges of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. One of the suspects is also facing a charge of fraud over $5,000.