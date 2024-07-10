City of Ottawa wants to know if residents would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks
The City of Ottawa wants to know if you would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while spending time in the city's parks.
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
The Parks and Facilities Bylaw Review Survey asks respondents several questions about allowing alcohol consumption in parks, including "If the city allowed people to responsibly drink alcohol in Ottawa parks for personal use, which option would you support the most?" The options are - allowed in all city parks, allowed in some city parks, and "I do not support alcohol in parks."
A second question asks respondents that, if the city allowed people to drink alcohol in all parks, where do you support allowing consumption? The options are "all areas of the park" or "designated areas of the park only."
Respondents are also asked about when people should be allowed to responsibly drink alcohol in parks and "how might Ottawa residents benefit from the city allowing people to responsibly drink in parks for personal use?"
There's also a question about if the city allowed people to drink alcohol in parks, what concerns do you have? Options include increased littering, loss of business for restaurants and bars in the surrounding areas, exposure of children and youth to alcohol, drinking and driving, and underage drinking concerns.
The City of Toronto is allowing consumption of alcohol in select parks following a pilot project in 27 public parks.
Earlier this year, Capital Coun. Shawn Menard asked staff whether the city is considering following Toronto's lead in conducting a pilot project to allow alcohol drinking in select parks.
Staff recommended Ottawa not launch a pilot project for alcohol in parks this summer while the review of the Parks and Facilities Bylaw is completed.
"Given the impending resumption of seasonal activities in parks within the next month, staff recommend that the City not initiate pilot sites in 2024 while continuing with the planned Bylaw renewal process in which all legal, enforcement and operational considerations for a pilot project will be evaluated and further developed," Dan Chenier, general manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services, said in response to Menard's proposal.
"Should alcohol in parks be approved as an addition to the Parks and Facilities Bylaw in early 2025, staff would initiate projects in accordance with the parameters approved by City Council as part of the Bylaw."
The city says staff have conducted "extensive research and consultation with municipalities" that permit alcohol in parks as part of the bylaw review.
According to the city's website, staff will continue with public engagement through the summer. The review of Ottawa's Parks and Facilities Bylaw will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.
You are invited to respond to the City of Ottawa's Parks and Facilities Bylaw Review Survey until Aug. 2.
