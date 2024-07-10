OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver dies after golf cart rolls over on eastern Ontario road

    A 44-year-old man is dead after his golf cart rolled over on a road in eastern Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a call for a golf cart that rolled over in the ditch along Ardoch Road in Ardoch, 110 kilometres north of Kingston.

    Police say the vehicle was travelling along Ardoch Road and it ended up off the highway, with the driver trapped underneath.

    A 44-year-old man from Apsley died from his injuries.

    Anyone with information about the crash or has video is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

