Driver dies after golf cart rolls over on eastern Ontario road
A 44-year-old man is dead after his golf cart rolled over on a road in eastern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a call for a golf cart that rolled over in the ditch along Ardoch Road in Ardoch, 110 kilometres north of Kingston.
Police say the vehicle was travelling along Ardoch Road and it ended up off the highway, with the driver trapped underneath.
A 44-year-old man from Apsley died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash or has video is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. Speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Tracking Beryl: Remnants bring rainfall warnings for Ontario and Quebec
Environment Canada is warning of 'torrential' rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
U.K. police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
British police were hunting Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women were killed in a house just northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been since she left her job on Friday.
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and climate change.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Ontario Science Centre's school cancels semesters for dozens of Grade 12 students
Dozens of high school students from across the province who had hoped to spend a semester learning at the Ontario Science Centre have been told they won’t get that chance after the building was suddenly closed last month.
'Shrek 5' is coming in July 2026, and the big stars are onboard
Grab your torch and pitchforks! Everyone's favourite ogre is heading back to town, with the the latest movie in the "Shrek" franchise set for release in mid-2026.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
-
Heat warnings issued for the Maritimes; remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to P.E.I., N.B.
Heat warnings have once again been issued for the Maritimes, while remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring heavy downpours to Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.
-
Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
-
'A massive loss': Jane Station fatal stabbing victim leaves behind 7 children, many close friends
He was the “best at everything he did,” someone everyone “looked up to,” say those who knew and loved 39-year-old Matteo (Matthew) Rumble.
Montreal
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.
-
6 retina and cornea burns reported after the eclipse: Quebec doctors
Three cases of retinal burn and three other cases of corneal burn have been confirmed following April's total solar eclipse, according to the Quebec Association of Ophthalmologists (AMOQ).
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One person killed when vehicle hits moose in northwestern Ont.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
-
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store to reopen Wednesday
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
-
'Embedded torrential downpours' expected in Windsor-Essex
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
London
-
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
-
Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit
Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Damages come in at $5 million after fire at local cannabis company
Damage is estimated at $5 million after a fire in Thames Centre. Crews were called to the scene at 17406 Evelyn Drive in Thorndale around 7:34 p.m. on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been since she left her job on Friday.
-
Recycling truck catches fire in Mount Forest
People living in Mount Forest woke up to an alarming sight as flames billowed from a recycling truck early Wednesday morning.
-
Tornado damages wind turbine in Melancthon, Ont.
A tornado uprooted trees and damaged a wind turbine as it blew through a community northwest of Orangeville.
Barrie
-
Severn Twp. man dies 10-days after June crash in Ramara
Severn Township man dies 10-days crash in Ramara Township in June.
-
Barrie's public library wins prestigious American award
Barrie Public Library won the 2023 John Cotton Dana Library Public Relations award.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Simcoe County
Environment Canada expects torrential rain in Simcoe County and surrounding areas today and Thursday, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Winnipeg
-
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
-
Several Manitoba communities under heat warning
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Calgary
-
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Some all-time heat records Wednesday while other locations may see tennis ball-sized hail
Extreme heat is expected to be the dominant weather story in Alberta and B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Autopsy expected after Bowness woman's suspicious death
An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday on a 40-year-old woman whose death has been deemed suspicious.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating serious crash near Terwillegar Drive overpass
Traffic on westbound Anthony Henday Drive has been reduced to one lane because of a crash west of the Terwillegar Drive overpass.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more day of record-setting heat
Edmonton set a record high Monday, tied the record high Tuesday and should smash today's July 10 record high of 33.0 C (set in 2001).
-
'Things have definitely changed': Incidents of harassment, bullying towards elected officials on the rise
As president of Alberta Municipalities and mayor of the City of Wetaskiwin, Tyler Gandam has spent more than a decade in the public eye.
Regina
-
Beavers beat Red Sox to end long losing streak
The Weyburn Beavers have won their first game in nearly a month after a 5-1 win over the first-place Regina Red Sox at home Tuesday night.
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (RPL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Saskatoon
-
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
-
Sask. farmers predict a bumper crop, but the threat of a railroad strike looms large
With the healthy dose of rain in June, Saskatchewan farmers should be happy as long as they got the seeds in the ground before it got too soft.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
-
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
-
Homelessness in Burnaby increased by 69% in three years
Every year, more people in Burnaby find themselves struggling with housing insecurity, with more people losing their housing, living in vehicles, couch surfing with relatives or friends, or, for some, completely unsheltered.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
Kelowna
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.