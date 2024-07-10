OTTAWA
    • What AI might be doing with images of your children

    (Negative Space / pexels.com) (Negative Space / pexels.com)
    New research from Human Rights Watch suggests artificial intelligence could be bypassing privacy settings to train image-generating tools.

    It means photos once thought to be private could be referenced without the consent of children and their families.

    Tech expert Carmi Levy spoke with Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal about how this is happening and what it might take to bring it to a stop.

