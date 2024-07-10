OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa G1 driver stopped for the second time by the same officer on Hwy. 417

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a G1 driver has been stopped for multiple G1 violations on Highway 417. (OPP/ X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a G1 driver has been stopped for multiple G1 violations on Highway 417.

    The driver was stopped for the second time since March by the same officer, police say.

    Police add the driver has no insurance and was suspended twice.

    The vehicle has been impounded, and the driver will appear in court at an unspecified date.

