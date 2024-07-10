Ottawa G1 driver stopped for the second time by the same officer on Hwy. 417
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a G1 driver has been stopped for multiple G1 violations on Highway 417.
The driver was stopped for the second time since March by the same officer, police say.
Police add the driver has no insurance and was suspended twice.
The vehicle has been impounded, and the driver will appear in court at an unspecified date.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. Speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Canada warns of Russian 'bot farm' powered by AI spreading online disinformation
Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.
Renowned artist Alex Janvier, part of Indian Group of Seven, dies at age 89
Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89. Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.
BREAKING Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police co-ordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio commentator near London and that the suspect is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.
Defence attorney says 'Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting' at trial openings
A defence attorney told jurors Wednesday that the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was an "unspeakable tragedy" but that " Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting."
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
Rainfall warnings issued as remnants of Hurricane Beryl head towards the Maritimes
While the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl are a shadow of its former strength when it comes to winds and waves, it still packs a tremendous amount of moisture.
Toronto is seeing torrential rain as Hurricane Beryl's remnants move over the city. Here is when it will stop
It could be a messy afternoon commute in Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to bring torrential rain to the city.
Ford says striking LCBO workers won’t get deal if union pushes to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery, corner stores
Premier Doug Ford says no deal will be reached with striking LCBO workers if the union representing employees continues to push to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery and convenience stores.
Man fell from subway platform after being assaulted by stranger: police
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a subway platform in midtown Toronto earlier this week.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Air Canada must inform public that some Canadians are excluded from class action: Quebec judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered that a notice be made public informing Canadians that they may be excluded from a class action against Air Canada.The lawsuit aims to compensate disabled travellers forced to pay extra for attendant seats on domestic flights between Dec. 5, 2005, and Dec. 5, 2008. The action now only includes Quebec residents.
New research out of Quebec gives hope for rare childhood cancer therapy
A joint university study has found that a pathway to a therapy program against a rare and deadly pediatric brain tumour is now possible.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
Rental rates in Windsor below average in Canada: report
A new report suggests Windsor's average rental rates are below the average across Canada.
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store reopens Wednesday
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor has reopened after being temporarily closed.
'Future is exciting'; Southwold Township mayor expects population to double in next decade
A small township southwest of London, Ont. is transforming. Southwold Township has experienced 10 per cent growth in the past couple of years, and officials project the population to double in the next decade.
Increased OPP presence lowering fatal crashes in Huron County
If it feels like you've seen more police presence in Huron County over the past year and half, it's because there are more officers on the road.
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
'I just don't know what they're going to do now': 9 people displaced by fire
Eight international students and one friend were displaced by a fire on Tunbridge Road in Barrie.
Have Your Say: Barrie invites public feedback on how to spend photo radar revenue
The City of Barrie seeks feedback from residents on how to spend funds generated by its photo radar cameras.
Man dies 10 days after Ramara crash
Severn Township man dies 10 days after crash in Ramara Township in June.
Dakota Family Foods closing after nearly two decades
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Little free Blockbuster set up in Winnipeg
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Some all-time heat records Wednesday while other locations may see tennis ball-sized hail
Extreme heat is expected to be the dominant weather story in Alberta and B.C. on Wednesday.
Alberta set a new summer electricity usage record on Tuesday
Albertans used a record amount of electricity on Tuesday as temperatures climbed further past 30 C.
More auto insurers could exit Alberta without system reforms: DBRS
A major global credit rating agency says Alberta must come up with a "clear long-term solution" to its auto insurance woes or additional insurers will depart the province.
Non-life threatening injuries sustained in Anthony Henday Drive crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash that slowed down traffic on Anthony Henday Drive at Terwillegar Drive Wednesday morning.
Co-op investigating allegations of stolen data related to cyberattack
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) says it's aware of statements made online claiming hackers are threatening to release sensitive data stolen from the company.
B.C. man dead following rollover on Highway 13 near Shaunavon, Sask.
One man is dead following a rollover on Highway 13 near Shaunavon, Sask. on Tuesday.
Rider fans raise almost 30,000 pounds of food for Regina Food Bank
Rider fans raised almost 30,000 pounds of food for the Regina Food Bank through the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Food Drive.
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
Shooting in Yaletown under investigation, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say they're investigating an early morning shooting in Yaletown Wednesday.
Police watchdog seeks witnesses to Vancouver arrest
A man was injured while being arrested by members of the Vancouver Police Department in Gastown and the province's police watchdog is appealing for witnesses.
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
B.C. pair denied $2K in compensation after strike-related WestJet flight cancellation
Two travellers whose plans were disrupted by a strike-related WestJet flight cancellation are entitled to a reimbursement of their hotel and meal expenses, but no additional compensation, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.