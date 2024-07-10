Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are expected to soak Ottawa and eastern Ontario today and Thursday with 40 to 80 mm of rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.

"Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl may affect portions of central and eastern Ontario today into early Thursday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"At this point, the heaviest rain is expected to remain south of the region where rainfall warnings have been issued. If the weather system tracks farther north, warnings may need to be extended accordingly."

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are moving through the United States and Canada.

"It's lost most of its tropical characteristics," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, told CTV Morning Live about Beryl.

"What didn't disappear was all the moisture from Beryl."

Phillips says the "field of precipitation" from Beryl extends hundreds of kilometres.

"This system has really behaved based on the models. Still some uncertainty. Ottawa is not in the Rainfall Warning, but places like Cornwall and Morrisburg and Kemptville are in that Rainfall Warning where they could perhaps another 20 mm more of precipitation," Phillips said.

"You're not going to miss it, it's coming."

Environment Canada says the rain will begin in Ottawa around 11 a.m. today and continue tonight and tomorrow. The capital could see 10 to 20 mm of rain today, with another 15 to 25 mm tonight and 5 to 10 mm on Thursday.

The record for greatest rainfall in Ottawa on July 10 is 27 mm, set in 1989. The record for greatest rainfall on July 11 is 39.4 mm, set in 2003.

The temperature will hit 24 C in Ottawa today, with the humidex making it feel like 31.

Showers with a risk of a thunderstorm tonight. Low 18 C.

Showers continuing on Thursday. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 30.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 28 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 29 C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy. High 30 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

Rainfall warning

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Belleville, Kingston, Brockville, Prescott and Cornwall areas, calling for 40 to 80 mm of rain.

Environment Canada says the area could see "torrential downpours" with rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour.

"Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable across the region, and some areas may receive in excess of 80 mm, particularly for areas close to the St. Lawrence River," the weather agency said. "Rain will taper to scattered showers Thursday morning."