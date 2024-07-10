This Ottawa neighbourhood named as one of the best places to live in Canada

Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is one of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new study.

The RE/MAX 2024 Liveability Report names Sandy Hill, the area nestled between the Rideau Canal and the Rideau River, as one of the 10 best neighbourhoods in the country.

The Liveability Report looks at neighbourhood qualities that "resonate most with Canadians and determines the best neighbourhoods" according to several criteria, including affordability, proximity to work, easily walkable, access to green spaces and parks, proximity to health or medical services, proximity to public transit and childcare/schools, access to bike lanes/walking paths, diverse cultures and ethnicities, and high-density neighbourhoods.

The following neighbourhoods ranked as some of the best in the country when comparing the liveability criteria of neighbourhoods in 20 of Canada's biggest cities, according to RE/MAX:

Sandy Hill, Ottawa

Downtown West End, Calgary

Daniel McIntyre, Winnipeg

Oliver/Wîhkwêntôwin, Edmonton

Heritage, Regina

Quinpool Areas, Halifax

Westmount, Saskatoon

Le Sud-Ouest, Montreal

Old Town, Toronto

Corktown, Hamilton

When discussing Sandy Hill, RE/MAX notes the University of Ottawa "contributes to its lively atmosphere, abundant amenities and trendy neighbourhood vibe. Close to downtown shopping at Rideau Centre, minutes from Parliament Hill and The ByWard Market, and well-serviced by public transit."

The survey finds the "Most Liveable" neighbourhoods in Ontario – Old Town in Toronto, Corktown in Hamilton and Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood – are "generally located within order, established areas, with high walkability scores."

The RE/MAX Liveability Report finds 86 per cent of respondents said they like the quality of life and liveability they offer in the neighbourhood. The survey, commissioned by RE/MAX Canada by Leger, found 24 per cent of respondents believe the liveability level of their neighbourhood will improve over the next three to five years and 55 per cent believe it will hold steady.

Hottest neighbourhood in Ottawa

RE/MAX asked brokers and agents in Ontario to share the hottest neighbourhood in their respective markets as part of the Liveability Report.

In Ottawa, brokers identified Kanata North-East as "one of the region's most dynamic and rapidly growing neighbourhoods."

"This region has gained significant attention due to its thriving tech sector, and excellent amenities, like schools, parks, recreational facilities and shopping centres," RE/MAX said.

"It boasts attractive living conditions and is well-connected to downtown Ottawa via major highways and public transit. Overall, home prices in Kanata North-East have increased by 10-15 per cent compared to the previous year."

In Kingston, brokers identified Alwington as the most desirable neighbourhood in the city.