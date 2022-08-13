Two novice drivers among 4 charged with stunt driving Friday

Ottawa police say two G2 drivers are among four people charged with stunt driving on Friday night, as the police service’s summer speeding blitz continues.

Officers were in Barrhaven Friday for “Project Noisemaker”, now in its third year, to crack down on speeding, improper mufflers and unnecessary noise from automobiles.

Ottawa police say on Friday, officers handed out 69 tickets for a variety of offences, in addition to stopping four people for stunt driving.

Of the people charged with stunt driving, one was a G2 driver who was allegedly going 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on March Road near Lytle Way. Another G2 driver was reportedly going 112 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Fallowfield Road near Orr Street.

Police claimed they also stopped a driver going 114 km/h on Fallowfield near Barran Street and another going 112 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Kanata.

Stunt driving tickets are issued to anyone going 50 km/h or more above the speed limit on roads with a limit of 80 km/h or more. On roads with speed limits under 80 km/h, a stunt driving charge can be issued to anyone going 40 km/h or more over the limit.

Stunt driving charges come with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and an automatic 14-day vehicle impound. The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000 and the possibility of up to six months in prison if convicted.