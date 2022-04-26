Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the city Tuesday.

This brings the city’s pandemic death toll to 775 residents.

OPH data show an increase in the number of people in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection, with 37, up from 31 reported on Monday. There are four people in ICU with an active infection, down from five.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 96 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

Montfort Hospital: 12 patients

CHEO: Seven patients

During Monday’s Board of Health meeting, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said signs of the sixth wave are stabilizing in Ottawa. They’re not increasing, but aren’t decreasing very quickly either. She noted a steady number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 over the past two weeks and a steady level of people testing positive.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slight downturn in the most recent day following a brief plateau. The seven-day mean viral signal appears to have peaked on April 11, but it remains well above levels seen during any previous wave.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 across Ontario is 1,730, with ICU admissions stable at 219. Fourteen more people in Ontario have died because of COVID-19. Five additional deaths where COVID-19 contributed but was not the underlying cause of death were also recorded, according to provincial data.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 17 to 23): 119.5 (up from 118.6)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 24): 19.6 per cent

Known active cases: 1,894 (+55)

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa compared with hospitalizations. Data last reported 2022-04-25. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Last updated April 25, 2022

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737 (+347)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628 (+520)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200 (+1,703)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 26 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 109 in hospital, 6 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

16 long-term care homes

29 retirement homes

10 hospital units

19 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.