OTTAWA
    • RCMP seize 1 million unstamped cigarettes during Hwy. 417 traffic stop

    The RCMP says officers discovered one million unstamped cigarettes after stopping a Mercedes van on Hwy. 417 in eastern Ontario. (RCMP/release)
    One million unstamped cigarettes were seized during a traffic stop along Highway 417 in eastern Ontario, according to the RCMP.

    "An individual's dreams of making a quick profit off of unstamped tobacco have gone up in smoke," the RCMP said in a statement, adding officers stopped a Mercedes van on the highway.

    "After gathering sufficient grounds, the van was pulled over and searched by police under the Excise ActIn it, they found 110 boxes full of cigarettes."

    A resident of L'Île-Perrot, Que., was arrested by police during the traffic stop.

    The accused is facing charges of possession of unstamped tobacco, driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available and driving a motor vehicle with no license. Police say the accused is also facing charges from the Ministry of Finance for possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

    "Thousands of tonnes of contraband tobacco are smuggled into Canada every year," RCMP Insp. Etienne Thauvette said in a statement.

    "The proceeds derived from the illegal sales of unstamped tobacco products fund further criminal activity and defraud all levels of government from millions of dollars in tax revenues."

    Police say the maximum fine for selling unstamped cigarettes is close to $500,000.

