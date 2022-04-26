Sixth wave stabilizing in Ottawa: Etches
Ottawa’s medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is stabilizing, but it could still be some time before the sixth wave bottoms out.
Dr. Vera Etches told the Ottawa Board of Health meeting on Monday that some indicators of the situation in the city are not increasing, but they’re not decreasing either.
“The percentage of people testing positive is relatively stable, and the number of new hospitalizations has been stable over the last couple of weeks,” she said.
Ottawa Public Health reported 31 residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection on Monday, with five in intensive care. Etches told reporters after the meeting that there were 22 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Ottawa in the last seven days, down from 25 in the seven days before that.
“We really are seeing a very stable picture, when it comes to hospitalizations,” she said. “I’d like to see it decrease. It’s not decreasing. Usually, hospitalizations will decrease after we see that turn in the wastewater, but it takes some time because hospitalizations show up later and then people stay in hospital for awhile.”
She expects the number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 could increase in the coming days due to that delay, but should begin to go down after that.
The wastewater signal plateaued the last several days, according to the data, with a slight decrease in the seven-day mean viral signal in the most recent reporting.
While the wastewater spiked to record levels this month, peaking on April 11, the hospitalization count didn’t follow suit the way it did in the previous wave in January. Dr. Etches says the level of COVID-19 immunity in the city is high.
“The level of population immunity now is enabling people to have access to more determinants of health, such as more employment, physical activity options, and social connections, without causing the level of severe COVID illness that we reached at previous heights,” she said.
To date, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89 per cent have had at least two, and 63 per cent have had booster shots. Etches noted the boosters have also helped reduce severe outcomes in long-term care, and she also commented that people continue to roll up their sleeves for their first dose.
“It’s never too late,” she said.
OPH data show 347 people got their first doses last week, 520 got their second, and 1,703 got their third.
BOARD MOTION CALLS FOR RETURN OF MUNICIPAL POWERS
A motion passed at Monday’s Board of Health meeting called on the provincial government to restore some of the pandemic response powers to the medical officer of health that were phased out earlier this year.
Dr. Etches no longer has the authority to issue letters of instruction to businesses or other groups to address gaps in the pandemic response that weren’t covered by provincial regulations. The motion that was passed asked that medical officers of health be once again allowed to issue such letters or other similar directives, such as requiring masks in public spaces like schools.
Etches said the COVID-19 situation at present doesn’t require the city to lean on mandates and restrictions, but such things could be necessary in the future.
“I think what we would need to be concerned about would be something where we don’t see voluntary behaviour change making enough of a difference in severe illness outcomes,” she said. “That may be in a situation with a new variant that’s causing very severe illness, or something that’s very transmissible, that is so prevalent that it’s overwhelming how society is functioning.”
SOME TEMP WORKERS TO BE LET GO AS PANDEMIC RESPONSE WINDS DOWN
Etches said that OPH plans to wind down some of its COVID-19 response over the course of 2022, which does mean temporary workers hired to supplement that will see their jobs come to an end.
Etches said, at the peak of the vaccination rollout, OPH had brought in about 3,500 additional employees, but not all of them were full-time.
“Many of those people were working in other health-care settings and they were coming and giving us a couple of shifts in the vaccine clinics, so most of that 3,500 would be casual employees who weren’t relying on us for full-time employment,” she explained.
There were about 600 full-time temporary workers at the peak of the pandemic response for vaccination clinics, communications, case and contact management and infection prevention and control roles. The demand in those areas is decreasing, but Etches said OPH would not be going back to its baseline level of employment.
“Our budget is not to return to our base of 700 people. We expect that we’ll need about 30 per cent of the capacity of what we’ve been spending on our COVID response right through the end of the year.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
How it happened: Elon Musk to buy Twitter
Twitter's board accepted Elon Musk's US$44-billion bid to take over the social media platform on Monday. The blockbuster offer made by the controversial Tesla and SpaceX leader, who has Canadian citizenship, will see Musk pay US$54.20 per share, a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1.
Elon Musk is buying Twitter. How will he fulfill his promises?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly US$44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat 'spambots' on the service that mimic real users.
'I've not seen anything like this': Winnipeg streets flood amid heavy rain
Heavy rain and snow have made for treacherous road conditions in the Winnipeg area, with some streets under several feet of water.
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days - and came out victorious once again.
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
Atlantic
-
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
Toronto
-
Fourth doses in Ontario: When should you get one?
When should you get your fourth dose in Ontario? The timing can differ for people who have been previously infected with the virus.
-
Video surfaces online of 'vicious' attack on two men in Brampton, Ont.
A video posted on social media captures the moment two men were allegedly attacked by a group of four men outside a bowling alley in Brampton, Ont. .
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and her three children apologizes for his actions
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago told an Ontario court he was “deeply tormented” by what he did and apologized for his actions on Monday.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Quebec lawyers ask for more time to get details about 2012 threats against PQ leader
Lawyers for the Quebec government asked a court on Monday for more time to unearth details about six threats allegedly made against former PQ leader Pauline Marois on the day of the 2012 Quebec provincial election, before a deadly shooting.
-
Quebecers under 60 can get a fourth dose -- but they probably don't need it, say experts
If you're under 60, you can get a fourth dose. But there's a good reason the province, and most jurisdictions, aren't hyping up this option too much, says an expert: they don't add much extra protection for most people.
Northern Ontario
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Sudbury’s Second Ave.
Sudbury police close Second Avenue in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kenwood Street.
-
Sudbury Women’s Centre recognizing its volunteers
The Sudbury Women’s Centre is highlighting the importance of its volunteers during this year's National Volunteer Week, a time to honour volunteers who play an important role at non-profit organizations.
-
Ontario's housing shortage focus of tour by builders' association
The Ontario Home Builders Association is on a province-wide tour to hear more about the shortage of housing supply plaguing Ontario.
London
-
'This isn't the first incident': London, Ont. business owners react after fatal hit and run
Business owners in the area of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont. are reacting after a fatal hit and run crash on Saturday night.
-
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
More than 150 people on strike at Tillsonburg auto parts plant
More than 100 employees at a Tillsonburg auto parts plant are on strike for the first time in the plant's 40-year history.
Winnipeg
-
Weekend storm leaves hundreds of basements flooded in Winnipeg
A weekend storm left city streets underwater and flooded hundreds of basements in and around Winnipeg. For one couple, the flooding was so bad, they had to abandon their home Sunday night, only to return Monday morning to a sopping mess.
-
The areas of Winnipeg that received the most rain this weekend
The City of Winnipeg has released what areas in and around the city that were hit hardest between April 22 and 24.
-
Where Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson have been spotted in Winnipeg
Hilary Swank, along with “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Drew Powell, Amy Acker and others are in the city filming “Ordinary Angels” and during production, the cast and crew have been popping up around town.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
Vandalism and break-in at downtown Kitchener business leaves owner frustrated
The owner of a yoga studio at the corner of Duke Street and Victoria Street in Kitchener says she’s had to call police and repair companies three times in the past three weeks because her business has been repeatedly targeted.
-
Site of Kitchener homeless encampment slated for redevelopment: Region of Waterloo
People living at a controversial tent encampment in downtown Kitchener are facing an uncertain future.
Calgary
-
Council criticized about its priorities as public safety heightens following string of violent crimes
The former vice-president of the Calgary Police Association issued a blistering attack on the city's municipal politicians last week, saying city council is more focused on leaf blowers and birds rather than tackling the ongoing public safety crisis that has seen upwards of 50 shootings this year alone.
-
Homeowners considering solar power have a new digital tool to help make the decision.
The City of Calgary has launched an online solar calculator. City of Calgary environmental specialist Lewis Percy says it’s a simple way for people to determine the cost benefit of installing panels.
-
Missing senior who walked out of care home Sunday discovered safe
Calgary police thanked the public for information concerning a missing senior who was discovered safe Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon shooting victim says he was a 'loving soul' who helped others while living on street
The grandmother of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend says even though he lived on the street he always tried to help others.
-
Search continues for missing Sask. boy
The search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
Edmonton
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
-
Why some industrial companies are taking their business outside Edmonton
For 44 years CVS Controls has made Edmonton its home – but now the company is looking to relocate – to not only a bigger space but one outside of Alberta's capital.
-
'Just more hiding': Leduc approves $165K for anti-bullying plan, but city still facing heat
In an effort to clean up its workplace culture, Leduc City Council approved $165,000 in new funding Monday night, but several women alleging mistreatment are still not happy with how the situation is being handled.
Vancouver
-
With Canada’s Nexus offices closed, cardholders struggle to renew memberships
The ongoing closure of Canadian Nexus offices means a backlog of applications, and people's cards are expiring before they can renew them which has led to some being seized at the border.
-
BC Ferries cancellations strand travellers in Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii
A shortage of available crewmembers has led to BC Ferries cancellations on the route connecting Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert, leaving travellers on both ends stranded for the foreseeable future.
-
Vancouver police 'fear-mongering' by highlighting violent crime, expert says
Data provided by the Vancouver Police Department doesn't support the notion that there has been a significant spike in violent crime in the city recently, according to an expert who has been looking at trends for the past 25 years.
Regina
-
'We haven’t been downplaying this at all': Merriman defends province's handling of COVID-19
Question period Monday was filled with pointed discussions regarding the province’s response to COVID-19.
-
Sask. Cheerleaders make history after winning world title
History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.
-
Psychological injury claims come to forefront in Workers’ Compensation Board annual report
Psychological health and safety is moving to the forefront, according to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board.