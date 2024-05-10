OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One person seriously hurt in crash involving a motorcycle in Ottawa's south end

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A man is in serious condition in hospital following an early morning crash involving a motorcycle in Ottawa's south end.

    Emergency crews responded to the collision at Walkley Road and Riverside Drive at 2:40 a.m. Friday.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live that the victim was transported to hospital in serious condition.

    Ottawa police continue to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    • Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

      OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    • PLAYOFF TRACKER

      PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa

      Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News