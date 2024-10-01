OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two motorcyclists seriously injured in Pembroke, Ont. crash

    An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP)
    A man and a woman sustained serious injuries after an SUV crashed into two motorcycles in Pembroke, Ont. on Monday.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to Mary Street at approximately 3:15 p.m.

    A preliminary investigation found a westbound SUV crossed the centre line and struck two eastbound motorcycles.

    After colliding with the motorcycle, the SUV struck a home, police say.

    A 37-year-old man driving one of the motorcycles sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. He was subsequently airlifted to a regional trauma centre.

    A 37-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The 78-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to hospital as a precaution, police say. A 32-year-old driver of the second motorcycle was not injured.

    Police closed Mary Street between MacKay Street and Church Street for approximately seven hours.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Police have not announced any charges in connection to the crash.

