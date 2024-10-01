OPP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash north of Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal car crash in a rural area north of Napanee, Ont. on Tuesday morning.
Police say the crash happened on County Road 14, just west of the community of Enterprise.
The crash involved a driver leaving the roadway, police say.
County Road 14 was closed from County Road 4 to Brown Road, but it has since reopened.
More updates will be provided when available.
BREAKING Iran fires dozens of missiles into Israel in a sharp escalation of regional conflict
Iran launched dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, sharply escalating a conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas that began nearly a year ago and threatening to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products
Canada will be imposing a 25 per cent surtax on select imports of steel and aluminum from China, after unveiling its final list of impacted products on Tuesday.
At least 6 dead in suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv
At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
Community mourns Midland, Ont. man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard took the stand in his sexual assault trial on Tuesday, denying that he raped his accuser and painting a dramatically different picture of their encounter eight years ago.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
John Amos, patriarch on 'Good Times' and an Emmy nominee for the blockbuster 'Roots,' dies at 84
John Amos, who starred as the family patriarch on the hit 1970s sitcom 'Good Times' and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the seminal 1977 miniseries 'Roots,' has died. He was 84.
Attorney says 120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
An attorney said Tuesday he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Protection against RSV coming soon for all infants in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut
This fall and winter, Ontario, Quebec and Nunavut will offer the newer monoclonal antibody nirsevimab — approved by Health Canada in the spring of 2023 — to all babies going through their first RSV season.
-
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
Parasite threatening P.E.I. oyster industry continues to spread
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the further spread of a parasite threatening Prince Edward Island's lucrative oyster industry.
-
Less than half of individual shelters N.S. bought last year for unhoused people open
Less than half of the 200 self-contained shelters Nova Scotia bought a year ago for unhoused people are open to residents.
-
Break-in at Mississauga home leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.
-
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation.
-
'Let's fix the runway now': Changes could be coming to Billy Bishop Airport
The island airport will be back on the agenda at Toronto City Hall today as a new report about extending the runway at Billy Bishop Airport comes to Mayor Olivia Chow's Executive Committee.
-
Renewed calls for pedestrian safety as October marks awareness month
With students in school and days getting shorter, there are renewed calls for pedestrian safety. Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) and other organizations like the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM) and CAA Quebec want to reduce avoidable accidents.
-
Childcare workers to vote on strike mandate in November
Some 12,000 workers in childcare centres will be asked to vote on a strike mandate in November.
-
Quebec premier floats idea of 'waiting zones' in Canada for asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government has asked Ottawa to set up "waiting zones" for asylum seekers, as is the practice in France.
-
Teens charged after 'extensive damage' done to Elliot Lake, Ont., arena
Two 17-year-olds have been charged in Elliot Lake with breaking into Centennial Arena and causing $50,000 in damage.
-
Four adults perished in fatal New Liskeard fire, police say
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
-
Family that lost newborn son launches fundraiser to purchase a cuddle cot for North Bay hospital
A West Nipissing family whose son died minutes after he was born is raising money to buy comfort care equipment for families grieving the loss of a newborn child.
-
Police searching for pickup truck following residential arson investigation
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is searching for a pickup truck following a residential arson investigation in Amherstburg.
-
Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation to benefit from Caesars Windsor concerts
Caesars Windsor Cares has selected the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation as the beneficiary of this year’s Concerts for a Cure campaign.
-
Woman allegedly burns bystander with lighter during fight
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after burning a bystander with a lighter during a dispute.
-
'We could functionally end homelessness': High hopes for St. Thomas Hart Hub application
A group of healthcare providers and social agencies in St. Thomas has come together to apply for a provincial HART Hub location.
-
Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB
Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted. Staff were notified of the leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.
-
Fatal ATV crash in Thames Centre
Emergency crews were called to a private property on Evelyn Drive in Thames Centre just after midnight on Tuesday.
-
Ontario farmers raise concerns of dwindling farmland at rural expo
Farmers from Wilmot, Ont. have taken their land assembly protest to Premier Doug Ford.
-
Kitchener council rejects builder’s request for early morning noise exemption
Councillors for the City of Kitchener have denied a developer’s request for an early morning noise exemption.
-
Monsters return to downtown Elora
Goblins and ghouls have taken over Elora as Monster Month kicks off.
-
-
Criminal charges laid against man accused of seriously injuring police officer
A 39-year-old man of no fixed address accused of seriously injuring a Barrie police officer is facing several criminal charges.
-
Trial begins for former Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot accused of sexual assault
The trial of a former Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot accused of sexual assault got underway Tuesday morning.
-
Manitoba woman killed in early morning highway crash: RCMP
A 44-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning.
-
Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
-
Multiple women groped in similar sexual assaults: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating several similar sexual assault reports where an unknown man groped women before running away.
-
Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of the town of Cochrane.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (October 2024)
Calgary five most expensive homes for sale as of Oct. 1, 2024.
-
TC Energy launches South Bow Corp. as independent crude oil pipeline business
TC Energy Corp. has completed its spinoff of South Bow Corp., its crude oil pipelines business, as an independent company.
-
Stranded hunter rescued by police near Wandering River
Officers from the Boyle RCMP detachment helped a stranded hunter get to safety on the weekend.
-
BREAKING
-
RCMP need help to identify group responsible for severe beating in Goodfish Lake
St. Paul RCMP are looking for a group of five people they believe are responsible for an attack on a man earlier this year.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
-
Regina Food Bank launches campaign to address food insecurity
The Regina Food Bank launched the fifth annual Mosaic Million Meal Challenge, a month-long campaign to help address food insecurity in the city.
-
-
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
B.C. lawyer banned from practice following decades of sexual harassment, regulator says
A British Columbia lawyer has resigned from the provincial law society after he sexually harassed staff at his law firm, including attempts to surreptitiously photograph one employee without her knowledge, according to the regulator.
-
NDP promises more travel supports, protections for serious illness on campaign trail
David Eby promised to expand financial supports and job protections for sick British Columbians if he wins this month's provincial election, throwing barbs at his main opponent in the process.
-
Youth arrested after 'conflict between protesters' at Vancouver Art Gallery
Vancouver police say they have arrested a youth after "a conflict between protesters" outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday night.
-
-
-
Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.