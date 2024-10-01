OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash north of Napanee, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal car crash in a rural area north of Napanee, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

    Police say the crash happened on County Road 14, just west of the community of Enterprise.

    The crash involved a driver leaving the roadway, police say.

    County Road 14 was closed from County Road 4 to Brown Road, but it has since reopened. 

    More updates will be provided when available.

