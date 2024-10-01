5 things to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit

Ottawa households are now limited to three items of garbage at the curb every two weeks, as the city of Ottawa limits curbside trash.

The city has implemented a new three item garbage limit on all households that receive curbside collection as part of a plan to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill and to help extend the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2049.

"The new limit will encourage households to rethink what truly needs to go to landfill and what could be reduced, reused, recycled or composted instead," the city says.

"Reducing unnecessary waste from going to landfill helps keeps disposal and collection costs lower. It also helps extend the life of our Trail Road Waste Facility Landfill as we explore new options for waste disposal."

Enforcement of Ottawa's new three item garbage limit will be phased in over the next three months, with any garbage over the three-item limit left at the curb starting in December.

There is no limit on the amount of blue, black or green bin or leaf and yard waste households can place at the curb.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five things to know about Ottawa's new three item garbage limit.

What counts as a garbage item?

A garbage item could be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container or a bulky item. The city says households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres, "so long as the weight is less than 33 pounds per bin."

An item could also be furniture or a bulky item that can’t be reused or donated.

What are examples of three-item combinations?

The city of Ottawa says households can put out any combination of accepted garbage items as long as they stay within the limit of three.

Examples include:

Two bins and one broken chair

Two black garbage bags and one bin

Three bins

Three plastic waste bags

The City of Ottawa provides examples of the new three-item garbage limit, which takes effect Sept. 30. (City of Ottawa/release)

What if I have waste over the three-item garbage limit?

If you have waste over the three-item garbage limit, you must use a City of Ottawa yellow bag.

The city says residential yellow bags can be purchased from participating retailers for $17.60 for a package of four. The yellow bags will be available for sale at the end of October.

For more information, click here.

Excess waste can also be taken to the Trail Road Landfill. The minimum fee for disposing of garbage is $35.

Who does the three-item garbage limit apply to?

The three-item garbage limit applies to all households on curbside collection.

Households that set out waste at the edge of the curb or laneway for collection or at an approved common pad collection area.

A common pad is an approved shared common area where garbage, recycling and green bins are set out.

If you live in a registered multi-use property with six units or less, each individual unit is allowed to set out three items every two weeks.

Timeline for new garbage limit enforcement

The city will phase in enforcement of the new three-item limit over three months.

October

All garbage items at the curb are collected, even if the limit is being exceeded, according to the city.

"Collection staff to record and leave a custom non-compliance tag indicating the limit and how to properly participate in waste diversion programs."

November

If a household exceeds the three-garbage item limit, collection staff will record the limit is exceeded and leave one item behind with a custom non-compliance tag.

December

Starting in December, only three garbage items will be collected every two weeks and a non-compliance tag will be attached to garbage items left behind.

"Collection operators will continue to document cases of improper set-out and escalate for review and follow-up by a Solid Waste Inspector," staff say.