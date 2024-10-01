OTTAWA
    Police seeking to identify suspect in OC Transpo bus robbery, assault

    Ottawa police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman on an OC Transpo bus on Sept. 19. (OPS/Handout) Ottawa police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman on an OC Transpo bus on Sept. 19. (OPS/Handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman on an OC Transpo bus last month.

    Police say the suspect boarded a bus at Tunney's Pasture and travelled to the Bayshore bus stop on Sept. 19 just after 7 p.m.

    Once at the Bayshore stop, the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman on a bus and took her belongings.

    The suspect exited the bus and was seen running towards an apartment building on Woodridge Crescent, police say.

    The suspect is said to be a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall (183 cm) with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and white running shoes.

    The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

    Anyone with information about this individual's identity or about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

