Morrisburg, Ont. farm using new method to grow strawberries this year

Rijke's Produce Farm in Morrisburg, Ont has been growing strawberries since 2020, but this year are changing their approach for growing them.

Typically, strawberries are grown in the ground, making the process of picking them labour-intensive for farmers. Instead, Rijke's has implemented a tabletop system – growing the berries roughly four feet above the ground.

Strawberries being grown four feet above ground, a new method of growing, at Rijke’s Produce Farm in Morrisburg, Ont. Oct 1, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa).

"So far it's been pretty good," said co-owner Brian Rijke.

According to Rijke, the method is common in Europe, specifically the Netherlands, but isn't used at most produce farms in eastern Ontario.

The farm, located roughly 80 kilometres south of Ottawa, implemented the new system to make the process of picking easier on the staff.

"We're finding it is a massive improvement in labour, the amount of labour that it takes to maintain and harvest it," he said.

But Rijke says the strawberries themselves are also better under this new system.

"The quality of fruit is incredibly better," he said. "We've had a few times where we've put some strawberries in our fridge, and we've ended up having them stay in the fridge for more than a week and they still look fantastic at the end of the week."

"It's so much better it's unbelievable."

This story will be updated.