Youth suffers life-threatening injuries in Carling Avenue e-scooter crash

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a crash between a vehicle and an e-scooter that left a youth with serious injuries on Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Carling Avenue and Saigon Court at 8:30 a.m.

The youth was taken to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries, police say.

CTV Ottawa cameras on-scene saw a white SUV was involved in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.