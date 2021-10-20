OTTAWA -- Two men have been transported to hospital following an evening shooting in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at 131 Parkdale Avenue, near Burnside Avenue, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa two men, approximately 50 years old, were transported to hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. No other details on their conditions were released.

OIttawa police confirm the Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting on Parkdale Avenue.

Parkdale Avenue is closed between Lyndale Avenue and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway while police investigate.