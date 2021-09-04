Advertisement
Two injured following small plane crash in rural west Ottawa
Two men were seriously injured after their small plane crashed in a field near the Carp Airport in rural west Ottawa. Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Ottawa Fire Services / @OttFire / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say two men in their 60s are in serious condition after a small plane crash in Ottawa's rural west end.
Both men were taken to the hospital but paramedics say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Reports of the plane crash near the Carp Airport came in at around 1:50 p.m. Saturday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a statement it was aware of the incident but would not be sending investigators to the scene. The TSB identified the plane as a privately-registered Quad City CHALLENGER II ultralight aircraft.
In a tweet, Ottawa police said Carp Road is closed at Russ Bradley Road. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped extricate the two men from the plane. As it came down, it took down some hydro wires, which started grass fires.
Public Information Officer Nicholas DeFazio tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca by phone that there were two grass fires as a result of the crash and both have since been extinguished.
Hydro One is reporting one small outage in the area, each affecting 33 customers. The estimated time of restoration is 6 p.m.