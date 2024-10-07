Man injured in Metcalfe stabbing last month dies

The Ottawa Police Service says a man who was stabbed in the village of Metcalfe last month has died from his injuries.

The stabbing happened at around 11 a.m. in the area of Ira Morgan Way on Sept. 23.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and died over the weekend, police say.

Police identifed the victim as 66-year-old Roger Dale Lusk.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

No information was released on charges or arrests.

It's Ottawa's 21st homicide death this year.

An investigation is continuing by the Ottawa police's homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.