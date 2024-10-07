Why Ottawa continues to review its speeding policy

Ottawa has seen five serious traffic incidents involving cyclists, e-bikes and scooters since September 24, including two in which people lost their lives.

A 33-year-old woman died in hospital last month, two days after a collision with a car in Vanier.

A man in his 50s passed away after being found in a roundabout at Old Richmond Road and Hope Side Road in Nepean.

Laine Johnson is the councillor for College Ward and sits on Ottawa's transportation committee.

She brought up a review of the city's speeding policy when asked about response during Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Monday.