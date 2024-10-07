OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Why Ottawa continues to review its speeding policy

    Share

    Ottawa has seen five serious traffic incidents involving cyclists, e-bikes and scooters since September 24, including two in which people lost their lives.

    A 33-year-old woman died in hospital last month, two days after a collision with a car in Vanier.

    A man in his 50s passed away after being found in a roundabout at Old Richmond Road and Hope Side Road in Nepean.

    Laine Johnson is the councillor for College Ward and sits on Ottawa's transportation committee.

    She brought up a review of the city's speeding policy when asked about response during Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Monday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News