OTTAWA -- Two people are seriously injured after a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Ottawa Paramedics say two people on a motorcycle—a man and a woman in their 30s—suffered serious injuries in the crash at the intersection of Montreal Road and the Aviation Parkway at around 9:20 a.m. Friday. They are in stable condition in the trauma centre.

Ottawa Police say the driver of the SUV was also assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital. According to paramedics, the third patient, a woman, refused transport.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There were localized road closures in the area but they have since been cleared.