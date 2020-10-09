OTTAWA -- Two men are facing charges after Ottawa Police say a victim was robbed during a meeting for an online sale.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, a man met with a prospective buyer in the 2200 block of Tenth Line Road in order to sell an item he had advertised for sale online.

Police say the buyer brandished a knife, took the item from the victim's hands and ran to a nearby car.

No one was hurt.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 174 and arrested two people without incident.

Police say the investigation revealed that one of the suspects was involved in an incident in the 700 block of Baseline Road on Oct. 7.

Police say in that incident, the suspect met with someone who was selling an item that they had advertised for sale online. The suspect took the item and ran.

Zyon Murray and Julio Varga-Velasquez are charged with robbery with a weapon and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Murray is also charged with possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and theft under $5000.