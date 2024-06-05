1 airlifted to hospital after fiery truck crash on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa

One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash between a construction vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 416 in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash that took place in the southbound lanes near Roger Stevens Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News the crash involved a transport truck and a construction vehicle on the side of the road.

The driver of the truck, an adult male, sustained serious burns. He was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, where he is said to be in serious, but stable condition. Police said he is expected to have "life altering injuries" as a result of the crash.

One occupant of the construction vehicle, also an adult male, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He is said to be in stable condition.

Smoke and flames engulf a tractor trailer at the site of a major crash along Highway 416 on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Viewer submission)

Dashcam video and viewer-submitted images show a truck fully engulfed in flames.

Northbound lanes of the highway reopened first. OPP said one southbound lane was open briefly at Bankfield Road to clear the backlog of traffic, but southbound lanes are fully closed again in the area. The shutdown is expected to last for several hours.

Traffic on Highway 416, seen from the Brophy Drive overpass, was delayed significantly as police closed lanes for a fiery crash in the southbound lanes. June 5, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

"The Ministry of Transportation has set up detours," a social media post said.